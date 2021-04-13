Letter: MLB should not weigh-in on politics

Recently, the state of Georgia enacted a law that basically requires an ID to vote in elections. This is not different from many other states that require identification to vote. This law does not discriminate against minorities nor against any group.
Identification is required for virtually any type of activity from getting a doctor's appointment to buying alcohol or cigarettes. Democrats have castigated Georgia for this law as being "Jim Crow" but this law is simply about voter integrity.
Delta Airline has weighed in on this law but try flying with Delta without an ID. Good luck with that. Major League Baseball has cancelled the All-Star Game in Atlanta due to this law. This is a strike out by MLB. . The clue meter is reading zero for Delta, MLB and other organizations. Voter integrity is a requirement for a functioning democracy.
Ed Sabo
Aiken