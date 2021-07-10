Letter: Minimum wage hike is a mistake

The platform of the Democratic Party was, among other things, to excuse all student loans and raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour.
I’m no expert, but I’m guessing those promises got a lot of votes from young people.
Student loan forgiveness disappeared immediately, and the minimum wage hike stalled.
It seems that the wage hike has been unofficially implemented through the government’s backhanded and unethical methods.
Extending federally supplemented unemployment benefits and spewing out more unnecessary “stimulus” payments forced businesses already struggling to recover from pandemic restrictions to offer increased wages to unskilled and entry-level employees just to stay open.
While I’m sure some are celebrating the fact that a $15 minimum wage is pretty much a done deal, I wonder if they’ve thought about the repercussions.
Businesses operate to make a profit. When their expenses increase they pass along that cost to the consumers. It’s pretty simple. If it costs more to produce the product, the product will cost more.
Example: McDonald’s has to pay more than twice what they were paying to employees. They also have to pay more to their suppliers because the suppliers have to pay their employees more. To cover these costs they have to charge more for their food.
In the long run, the wage hike will mean less than nothing because the cost of everything will increase to cover it.
What good will it be to make twice as much if you have to pay more than twice as much for basic daily needs?
How do the young voters feel now, when they still have student loans to repay and realize that after earning a college degree that their entry level salaries as professionals are only marginally more than an unskilled high school student’s hourly wage?
This is a huge step in the wrong direction, one that we will all pay dearly for.
Kerri Creamer-Fleck
Aiken
Sent from Mail for Windows 10