Letter: May God help bring us together

I would like to thank the Aiken Standard and the Post and Courier for publishing the special supplement, “Holocaust Remembered.” What a beautiful and heart-stirring tribute to the courage and selfless bravery of so many Jewish men, women and children and those who supported them. They resisted the tyranny of evil against all odds.
My heart just aches for the agonies suffered by so many whose only crime was to be a member of a “disapproved” group.
God help us to always remember the depths to which we can sink as humans and to guard ourselves from ever letting this kind of thing happen again. Jesus Christ told us to love our neighbor as ourselves. We are not called to “cancel” each other but to respect each other while standing firm in our own beliefs. May God give us the courage to stand up and speak out against any kind of evil oppression before it’s too late.
Sue Dettman
Aiken