Letter: Liz Cheney showed strength in truth

Two weeks before the election the former President stated if he lost it was rigged.
After numerous recounts in several states no interference and no voter fraud has been found. The election was secure.
The Republicans are repeatedly stating the election was rigged because they lost.
The concept that if you repeat a lie over and over again that people will eventually believe it is called indoctrination and is undermining confidence across the country.
The Republican Party is now irrevocably damaged with senators even claiming the horrendous events of Jan. 6, which we witnessed with our own eyes, did not in fact take place, that this abhorrence on our democracy was just a normal day at the Capitol building. It is unbelievable.
Liz Cheney has been ousted from the House GOP leadership for telling the truth. I commend her for her honesty and for respecting the Constitution.
Pauline Supensky
Aiken