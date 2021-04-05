Letter: Litter can be solved with responsibility

When I was growing-up we had a wall plaque which was titled "Our House Rules." We were not the originators of these rules. One of these rules is: If you drop it – pick it up.
I agree with a recent letter to the editor by David Williams of Wagener when he said, ”Litter is a cultural problem.” And that culture says other persons are not important.
Yesterday, I made a trip to the grocery. Shoppers were there with small children following Mom and Dad. These children were free to pull boxes from the lower shelves. They seemed to take great delight in the cereal aisle. Do many of these children leave the dropped boxes on the grocery store floor? Yes.
Does the adult pick up and return these boxes to the appropriate shelf, or better yet, have the child return these boxes to their original site? No.
The box on the floor becomes someone else’s problem. This is the same with litter. Come on people – let your children, grandchildren, neighbors, friends and everyone around you see you pick up your small litter and perhaps they will learn to do likewise and this roadside litter crisis can be corrected given time.
With the continued efforts of the Great American Cleanup volunteers, Aiken County government, Aiken Technical College, Palmetto Pride, Keep Aiken County Beautiful and work release programs, the litter crisis will be resolved, but all of us need to stop creating new litter.
Yancey Paschall
Aiken