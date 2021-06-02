Letter: Literacy is important to education

I agree with Ms. Scoppe’s column, “COVID relief funds could transform S.C. schools.” The focus of the funds however, should be getting every student reading at grade level by third grade. South Carolina schools have a tremendous opportunity to transform their K-5 literacy programs with the $1.9 billion emergency appropriation from Congress. Having spent 10 years teaching high school American history and U.S. government, I saw my students struggle with the content vocabulary. Words such as democracy, sovereignty, imperialism, nationalism, isolationism, etc. were foreign and difficult to grasp. These are words that rely on background knowledge to understand, and the students did not have it.
As a district language arts literacy supervisor, I sat with high school students in the computer lab while they read their assignments and attempted to answer the questions at the end of the reading passage. Their reading fluency and comprehension were severely hampered by the content vocabulary. Students were frustrated at not understanding words, unable to make meaning of the text. I asked myself, “how have our kids gotten to their sophomore and junior years with such a deficient vocabulary?” Frankly, it wasn’t their fault. The district’s elementary literacy curriculum was not adequately preparing them to comprehend text.
This experience informed my mission to focus funds on early literacy development, specifically grades K-5. As the article indicates, the emergency funds may be spent over 40 months. That’s over three years, ample time to implement a research-based language arts program. All students need to be reading at grade level and comprehending fiction and non-fiction text to move successfully to middle, high school and beyond.
Using a collaborative approach, including key stakeholders, the districts implemented research-based K-5 literacy programs. We sat for numerous publisher presentations with an assessment checklist, and decided which program best fit our students’ needs. The teachers carefully reviewed the materials including text, leveled readers, technology components, assessments and support services including professional development. Together, we piloted the programs for a year then made our selection. Building and district level administration learned the programs alongside teachers. It was essential that principals provide informative classroom observation feedback to teachers on their ability to deliver the content and to check for student understanding. This early literacy initiative resulted in transforming the teaching and learning approach in three distinctly different New Jersey school districts. Students’ test scores significantly improved on the National Assessment of Educational Progress and State mandated assessments.
Transforming South Carolina schools using COVID relief funds is getting every child reading at grade level by third grade. Without this focus, kids will struggle in middle school and high school and are more likely to fail or drop out. Language arts literacy learning is the key to success for S.C. students. Educational leadership must be ethical, transformative and accountable to children, their parents and their community. It needs to honestly address student comprehension. Let’s do what’s right for kids while the funds are available.
Lyn J. Langford, EdD
Aiken