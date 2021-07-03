Letter: It's time to cancel victimhood

Socialist/Democratic strategy is to push us apart by promoting divisiveness based on whatever issues they can stir up – race, sex, environment, religion, political correctness, wealth, etc. Cancel culture and “wokeness” is used to silence any opposition. All these are socialist schemes used to invoke the idea of victimhood on the masses. Marx based his socialist/communist rebellions on the concept of the imbalance of power between property owners (oppressors) and laborers (the oppressed).
In the ’60s, a number of countries underwent Marxist revolutions by pushing these ideologies, including the Soviet Union, Cuba, China, Cambodia, etc. These all failed and presented dark images of gulags, executions, mass starvation and cold war recognized by most Americans as evil. Americans came to despise communism and to believe in the American dream of transcending their origins through education and hard work.
The growing economy, an increasing middle class and high standards of living versus elsewhere in the world confirmed these beliefs. Socialists realized that a revision in tactics was needed and chose to expand their tools to divide the population by focusing initially on racial injustice in the 60 and expanding to other issues as Americans began to forget and younger generations were not taught the failure and horrors of communism. Today, socialists continue efforts to create a nation of “victims” that believe government is the solution to their problems and are then willing to give up their freedoms.
To combat the ideology of victimhood, I propose to “cancel” victimhood by refusing to give in to the language of oppression. We need to celebrate successes, promote excellence and exceptionalism, and challenge people of all backgrounds to achieve their potential. Yes, some inherit their fortunes, but there are many more who make their successes in life.
Education, hard work, inherent potential, self-discipline and self-reliance provide the foundations of success. Three of the wealthiest people in America made their own success. Steve Jobs, of Apple fame, was raised by adoptive parents, lived and went to school in a poor area and was bullied. Jeff Bezos, of Amazon fame, was adopted by his step-father at age 4 and later worked at McDonald's as a breakfast-shift short-order cook while in high school. Elon Musk, of Tesla and SpaceX fame, grew up in South Africa and later lived in a rent-controlled apartment in Toronto.
Musk later said, “I had a terrible upbringing. I had a lot of adversity growing up. One thing I worry about with my kids is they don’t face enough adversity.”
All three had supportive parents who instilled confidence and self-reliance in the face of adversity. I am not sure how to best instill these virtues in today’s youth, but teaching victimhood is not the answer. We need to preach discipline and responsibility for one’s actions.
Like Michael Jackson sang, lets teach, “I'm starting with the man in the mirror. If you want to make the world a better place. Take a look at yourself, and then make a change.”
John Harley
Aiken