Letter: It's time to boycott baseball

It was recently reported that Major League Baseball has pulled the All-Star Game from Atlanta in protest over the Georgia election laws. When has it become acceptable for a sports team to become a lobbyist for a particular political party? What's next for pro sports? Force a team out of a city because they don't like the mayor? Tell the players they can't eat at a particular restaurant because they don't like the politics of the owner? Tell the owners and players how to vote? Tell the public they will move the team if a certain candidate is not elected?
This action is totally unacceptable. How have we allowed our country to get to the point where sports and politics are tied together?
Baseball was about the last sport you could watch without constant references to political issues, and now that is gone. The solution is to boycott Major League Baseball for a month or two.
I guess it's back to the Andy Griffith show.
Rich Irvine
Aiken