Letter: It's OK to question climate models

Anthony DiStefano writes one of the Biden administrations major initiatives is “combatting climate change.”
All of the temperature datasets show that the Earth is warmer today when compared to various baselines. No one denies this. Climate denial is a straw man argument. Those same datasets also show that climate computer simulations project a far warmer Earth than real-world observations show.
This indicates that the computer models factor in a greater climate sensitivity to CO2 and other greenhouse gases than observations justify.
This is a massive problem. Global warming campaigners take the most extreme models, the ones that are nowhere close to reality, and use them to generate frightening scenarios that are used in turn to argue for extreme solutions. That these so-called solutions solve nothing meaningful, and are unable to pass cost-benefit analysis when factored into those same climate models, is an inconvenient truth “Team Warming” does not want discussed.
Frank Hanna
Aiken