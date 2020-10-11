Letter: Imagine a new president

Imagine a world where you don’t have to fact-check the president every day.
Imagine a world where the president follows CDC guidelines to safeguard his staff, supporters, and his own family, as well as the rest of the country.
Imagine a world where the advice and evidence from our national security agencies are valued over Putin’s.
Imagine a world where science and evidence are applied to address global warming.
Imagine a world where the president respects our military and veterans, especially our POW veterans.
Imagine a world where our president does not ridicule people with disabilities.
Imagine a world where the president denounces white supremacy groups and addresses racial inequality issues.
Imagine a world with clear-cut national guidelines and mandates to control the pandemic to save lives and restore our economy.
Imagine a world without daily tweets containing insults to anyone who disagrees with the President, falsehoods, and dangerously misleading information about COVID.
The choice is clear. We can endure four more years of pandemic mismanagement, a daily barrage of negativity, racial unrest, and lack of transparency, or we can opt for new leadership in our country.
Lani Snug
Aiken