Letter: If Hillary had won the election

In an alternative political universe, after a lengthy, grueling primary, America had elected its first woman president. She had survived every brickbat thrown – including rumors that her husband had frequented Lolita Island with BFF Jeffrey Epstein and charges that she had ignored the massacre at Benghazi. The latter was proved untrue by Under Secretary of State Susan Rice who had averred that America itself was guilty by viewing a film that dishonored the Prophet Mohammed.
Washington had never seen the equal of her inauguration. Millions thronged the national capital. Her inaugural address – titled "Unity at Last" – extolled American political activism. She said “There are fine people on both sides.” At the conclusion she shouted – fist pumped – “All Lives Matter” to deafening cheers.
At the inaugural ball, long time friend Bette Midler sang “Wind Beneath My Wings” and later acknowledged that the president herself had been the inspiration for the song. At the annual press dinner, Bob Woodward showed his lighthearted side, vowing never to try to bring down another presidency. The president gently chided the assembled journalists (almost all had won at least one Pulitzer) telling them to stop dispensing their opinions and start reporting hard news. “Never underestimate the homespun wisdom of everyday Americans,” she said to deafening applause.
Of course, she raised taxes saying that Americans who have so much should be willing to donate more to Third World nations. “Americans need to show the world who we really are,” she claimed. And, yes, America agreed and opened its borders to all “wretched refuse.”
Late in her first term she appointed a Catholic mother of seven to the Supreme Court. The Senate – led by Diane Feinstein and Cory "Spartacus" Booker decided to waive hearings. In Feinstein’s words, the new candidate had the ability to “seamlessly meld Catholic dogma and American Constitutional law.” Booker added, “This is how government works when one party controls the legislative branch,” said the man who had once called the Founding Fathers “flawed geniuses.”
Toward the end of her first term, a deadly plague swept the world and nation. It was early rumored on social media that the plague had been concocted in a Chinese lab. The president bravely denied this accusation calling it “base xenophobia and racism.” When she herself contracted the illness, the spirit of America plummeted. Public and private prayer swept the nation. She quickly recovered and flew by helicopter back to the White House. American spirits reached euphoric heights when CNN stalwarts Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo burst into tears when the chopper landed. They then – before millions of viewers – embraced. They were not wearing masks.
On recovering she made light of her illness saying “I get it” in hopes of alleviating Americans’ fears. Pundits compared this to FDR’s comment “We have nothing to fear but fear itself” at the height of the Great Depression.
Her poll numbers for the next election reached unprecedented heights. Her opponent, however, would be a flamboyant New York billionaire.
James Haviland
Aiken