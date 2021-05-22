Letter: IDs should be required to vote

The May 12 edition of the Aiken Standard contains another letter from frequent contributor Michelle Springsteen. This letter – as do her others – is well-written and shows detailed research. Her conclusions, however, are incorrect.
I am sorry that Ms. Springsteen feels that her right to vote is being curtailed. I can assure her – and Standard readers – that in over 60 years of voting in Massachusetts and South Carolina never have I felt my right to vote was in jeopardy.
She based her claim on voting regulation laws. Such regulations, I believe, are vitally necessary to preserve our democracy. We live in a time when vast numbers of our fellow humans are critical of our nation – many seeking its destruction. Our latest threat of hacked gas line computer systems – allegedly by Russians – is a case in point. Moreover, our new administration has created the most porous border in our history. Despite denials by administration spokespeople, there is a real threat. It is necessary that these thousands of new people be properly identified – should they be allowed to remain here and one day vote.
New voting regulation laws ask for nothing other than what legal American citizens are already doing. Anyone who votes should be expected to produce a legal identification proving citizenship.
James Haviland
Aiken