Letter: ID needed for almost everything

In response to Frank Ruocco's letter I must say he did not cite one fact that proved the new law in Georgia to be a racist one. I took the time to read the new voting law in Georgia and if anything it clarifies some issues from the old law. After also going to factcheck.org, I discovered that Biden lied about the context of the new law. Case in point: drinks are allowed at polling places, they just cannot to be given by special interest groups; hours have not been shortened especially for extended early or advanced voting, drop boxes are going to be used and polls will not close at 5 p.m. as Biden claimed.
This law is not as restrictive as the one in Colorado or New York so there was no justification for moving the All-Star Game. If people cannot show an ID to vote then how do they do banking, get a COVID shot, pick up meds at pharmacy or any myriad of things that require an ID? Everyone has the right to vote no matter what color you are. Just show an ID.
Barbara Glodek
Aiken