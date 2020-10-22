Letter: I embrace a more equal future

This letter is in reference to Jack DeVine’s letter in the Aiken Standard on Sept. 30.
Mr. DeVine and I agree that violent protests, looting and destruction of property are wrong. People who are arrested and convicted of such activities belong in jail. I also agree with Mr. DeVine that the social unrest we see today was sparked by the horrendous killing of George Floyd.
Mr. DeVine believes the leaders of the BLM movement should “start acting responsibly.” He seems to imply that the violence in the streets is the fault of BLM. I cannot put this on the BLM movement. I believe the majority of protesters are peaceful and fringe groups on both sides are responsible for illegal acts.
We need to face the fact that our society is not equal. Blacks continue to feel the bite of discrimination. The poor continue to be plagued by substandard education, housing and healthcare. Union jobs that allow for a good standard of living have all but disappeared. Our government continues to discriminate against immigrants by separating children from their parents and putting them in cages.
COVID-19 deaths prove that low-income America is more susceptible to the virus because of a lack of preventive healthcare. The government has no plan to eradicate the virus or provide healthcare to Americans.
We hear that the economy is great because of the stock market. If you are among the 50% of Americans that own stocks, that is fine. What about the other 50%? Income inequality and the wealth gap grow exponentially every decade.
Before COVID-19 we were told that the economy was strong because of low unemployment. Our president brags that unemployment was the lowest in years. Unfortunately, the minimum wage does not allow people to lift themselves out of poverty.
We have record sales of homes. That is well and good if you can afford it. Unfortunately, since the 1970s housing prices have gone up four times higher than wages.
People are seeing the Trump tax cuts for what they are: A system designed to reward the wealthy and punish everyone else.
Our planet is on fire and we sit idly by ignoring science. Hurricanes and fires are more frequent and more dangerous. Our elected officials do nothing but deny climate change scientists.
More and more kids growing up cannot afford the skyrocketing cost of post high school education. They see children of wealthy parents bribe prestigious universities to get their children admitted.
I was surprised and gratified by the large numbers of young people of all races peacefully protesting. The protesters are marching to end discrimination and inequality. I am grateful for the protests and hopeful for a more equal future for all citizens. Vote.
Tom Springsteen
Aiken