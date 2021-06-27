Letter: Humanity needs to come together

I guess when educators removed God from the equation, people took it upon themselves to replace our maker with warped, toxic ideas like Critical Race Theory, wokeism and the Cancel Culture.
From my perspective, the overly educated brainwashed malcontents who want to preach their gospel of negativity and shame while poisoning our young belong in a deep, dark hole that they can never be allowed to escape from.
They are like a cancer that needs to be removed before it spreads. These self-absorbed anarchists can’t convince right thinking adults so they have to go after the children. They try to guilt, manipulate and mold them into being sociopaths or to hate themselves.
Like energy vampires draining you of your energy, the bottom feeders feed off of discontent and misery. They want to divide people to keep chaos and distrust alive. As long as no one stands against, them they will continue on their path to destroy humanity.
Considering that I have several decades of living under my belt, I’ve wondered what color, race and gender we were before we were born. Putting that into perspective, many may not understand this statement, but we were all living amongst the dead with no body, race or color prior to this lifetime.
Another undeniable fact is, as a species we are all connected. How you ask? Putting aside all of the characteristics that make us different, the one thing that has never changed for all of us is the color of blood running in our veins that can be used to save one another, which makes me think that all of our supposed difference are not so different after all.
Gregory J. Topliff
Warrenville