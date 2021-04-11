Letter: How is requiring voter ID racist?

Our esteemed president recently labeled Georgia's new voter ID election law as "racist" and used other unsavory adjectives unbecoming the most powerful man on the planet. I have considered his comments and have concluded everyone is racist. For example:
1. When I deposit money into my account at a bank, I must produce a picture ID. All banks are therefore racist and are suppressing my efforts to save money.
2. When I travel, I must show a picture ID to the airlines, hotels, rental cars. The airlines, hotels and rental car companies are racist and we should immediately boycott them.
3. When I go to a doctor, I am asked to provide a picture ID. Jim Crow strikes again.
4. When I pick up certain prescriptions at a pharmacy, I am asked to provide a picture ID. Clearly, an attempt to prevent me from using the U.S. healthcare system.
5. When I apply for a job, I am asked to provide a picture ID. The background checks that will be made are clearly racist and homophobic.
6. Members of Congress wear pictures badges identifying themselves when they walk through the Capitol. Clearly Chuckie, Nancy and the others are being discriminated against.
7. When I buy a bottle of liquor, I am asked to provide a picture ID to demonstrate I am the minimum age required by law. More discrimination.
I could go on and on, but I am fast approaching my word limit. Picture ID's are a commonplace requirement in our lives except when it comes to voting.
My commentary above is made tongue in cheek and makes as much sense as the lost soul in the White House.
David Zigelman
Aiken