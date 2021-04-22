Letter: How is Georgia's voting law racist?

What is it about Georgia's new election integrity law that has Frank Ruocco and other Democrats so convinced it is immoral and racist? He claims it is aimed at keeping Black and brown voters out of the voting booth. In fact he calls it downright bigotry. Perhaps Mr. Ruocco can explain to me what part of the new law requires voters of color to do a single thing not required of every other Georgian who wishes to vote. It is one set of rules that applies to everyone, regardless of color. Is there something I am not aware of in Georgia that prevents people of color from attaining the required ID? Maybe Mr. Ruocco can shed some light on that for us. Does Mr. Ruocco have a problem with every voter providing some proof that the name on the ballot is in fact a legitimate registered voter? If he does, maybe he can tell us why.
Like other Democrats, it seems that Mr. Ruocco is implying Black people aren't intelligent enough, too lazy or otherwise incompetent to properly complete a ballot. If I were a Black voter, I would be outraged by his comments. What else could possibly be worrying him so much?
On a separate but related matter, let me say this. The liberal news media, including this publication, have often reported that this law is a reaction to "unfounded" allegations of voter fraud in the November election. When as many reliable people come forward, as was the case in Georgia, with concerns about voter irregularities, I don't consider them unfounded. I believe "uninvestigated fully" and "unconfirmed" is a better description. Most were just tossed aside by the courts and the Georgia authorities without serious consideration.
Why? Because they didn't want to expose themselves to the take-no-prisoners woke generation and get labeled bigots as Mr. Ruocco has labeled the Georgia legislature.
Larry Newman
Aiken