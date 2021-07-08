Letter: History should include the good and bad

Two recent Aiken Standard articles on critical race theory deserve commentary. The first contains numerous inaccuracies ("What is critical race theory?" 6/26, and the column “How long will everyone talk about critical race theory?” 7/1 by columnist Kathleen Parker miss the point.
CRT appeared in opposition to the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower’s arrival in Plymouth, Massachusetts. A new body of learning – termed the “1619 Project” – attempted to redefine America’s origins – not through the Mayflower, but through the arrival of an African slave ship a year earlier in Virginia. CRT is a “theory,” however, and should not be taken as – or substituted for factual American history. It is most popular in elitist Northern communities whose citizens have deep guilt about their financial and social success. It has not caught on – so far – in South Carolina. Nor should it.
The fallacy of CRT is its explanation as to why some minorities have been unable to achieve economic or social parity in America. The prime cause, according to CRT, is a dominant, racist white society which has systematically held back minorities for hundreds of years. Nothing could be further from the truth. Not all American cultural minorities have been held back; many have achieved great success – and the reasons for their success are what should be studied. For over two centuries, Americans have attempted to right the wrongs of American slavery, starting with the Civil War and continuing with extensive federal legislation for the past 100 years.
Once, Massachusetts school children read Longfellow’s classic, “The Courtship of Miles Standish,” an narrative poem that tells the story of the militant Standish and his quest to marry Priscilla Mullins using John Alden as a proxy. Mullins' famous reply “Speak for yourself, John,” has echoed for centuries in American cultural history. What the poem omits is Standish’s brutal treatment of the local Indians. After seducing them with wine and pork, they were slaughtered. This negative chapter in our history should not be censored. But it also should not be used to condemn all things Pilgrim. The 1619 Project did much to cancel America’s 400th birthday. COVID did the rest.
Parker dismisses CRT as “much ado (about nothing?) and wonders how it has “gotten this far.” She misses its main tenet which is blaming white Americans for the status of many members of the cultural minority.
A fair and balanced presentation of our history should be taught. But It should not be seen solely through the “lens of racism.” A further comment: “Race is culturally invented, not biological” is historically and ethically wrong and needs explanation. CRT should not be politicized by either party. Nor should it be used as a means to condemn white American males – or to present the theory that minority problems are solely caused by the myth of white supremacy. There are too many things that divide our contemporary society. We need the wisdom of compromise.
James Haviland
Aiken