Letter: Higher taxes hurt us all

The U.S. National Debt is now over $28 trillion and unfunded liabilities total about $162.5 trillion and are increasing each minute even before any additional spending increases. The debt per U.S. citizen (adults and children included) is over $86,000, and the debt per individual taxpayer is about $225,000. The ratio of nation debt to the national Gross Domestic Product is now about 130% versus 58% in 2020. Each trillion dollars in added national debt represents an average cost of $3,020 per every U.S. citizen (adults and children) and $6,945 per individual taxpayer, not including interest. To confirm, visit usdebtclock.org.
The IRS has become a political tool for the social manipulators in D.C. to buy power. Don’t be fooled by these socialists who have people believing that paying less in taxes is stealing from the government versus the truth that paying taxes is actually stealing from the true earners. While some taxes are required for basic common necessities, taxes for social engineering and buying votes are not. The current spending and taxing policies will result in an American economy that cannot compete. We will rapidly spiral into a second world country with a collapsed dollar.
Americans, on average, already pay over 55% of their earned income in state and federal income taxes, local sales and property taxes, sin taxes, excise taxes and fees, tariffs, employee and employer share of payroll taxes, and embedded hidden taxes. Corporate income taxes are just one example, of many, taxes that are hidden from the public.
Corporations do not pay taxes, only people pay taxes. Corporations are people working together as a legal entity. Any increase in corporate taxes is paid for by either the consumer (higher prices), the employee (lower wages and benefits), stockholders (individuals and anyone with a pension, IRA or owns a mutual fund), or they reduce R&D and capital investment hurting the company’s continued viability. All corporate profits are taxed and then distributed to stockholders as dividends that are taxed again at individual tax rates (double taxation). Taxing corporations hurts the companies’ competitiveness, their employees and customers.
As an example, Ronald Reagan said “there are 151 taxes now in the price of a loaf of bread.” They account for more than half the cost of a loaf of bread. It begins with taxes on the farmers that produce raw materials (grain, eggs, etc.), to transporters throughout the production cycle, the miller, the baker, the seller, etc., all who have to pay many of taxes mentioned above. Tax increases don’t hurt only the “rich” and “corporations,” but affect the pocketbooks and jobs of all Americans. I’m hoping that all voters, even those living off other people's money, might well choose less spending and taxing when they are aware of the burden that debt places on our current and future livelihood as Americans and that government spending is ultimately paid for by everyone through invisible taxes disguised as an inflated high cost of living.
John Harley
Aiken