Letter: Higher education can attract business

The existence of colleges and universities in a community is its life blood. The quality of life in any given community can be estimated by the educational opportunities afforded its residents through the availability of high-quality, post-high school education and esoteric knowledge and training. Not every community is fortunate to have institutions of higher learning. For communities without such institutions of higher learning, there are often schools within driving distance. In today's high-tech environment, higher-education opportunities can be accessed by way of technology.
It can be reasonably speculated that the average income of an individual is higher in towns and communities where colleges and universities are located or accessible. This speculation increases especially when residents take full advantage of the benefits of these institutions. A number of companies provide tuition assistance for employees displaying the potential to better themselves educationally.
Needless to say, the competence and skill-levels of employees are enhanced greatly when partnerships exist between business, industry and educational institutions. As the skills of employees improve so does the net worth of the employee to the business and industry. At the end, this employee competence-building yields profitably for the company. As employees become more productive in the workplace, the company's productivity increases, as well as the company's profit margin.
In communities that have been selected by business and industry in which to expand, institutions of higher education in those communities are usually present at business and industry communitywide future-planning meetings. As normally is the case, they are participatory in mapping out the quality characteristics of the community; and, they are critical decision-influencers to layout the goals and ambitions of the community's business and industry.
When prospective business and industry officials conduct studies to decide on where the company can expand and capitalize on its resources, communities that have the educational infrastructure rise to the top of the consideration list. It enables companies to invest in human capital. Simply put: The existence of colleges and universities in a given community makes that community attractive to companies looking to expand.
Most companies do not have the capacity to design and develop training modules. As such, company executives collaborate with college and university officials to create relevant programs. As such, employee-enhancement programs can be uniquely designed to equip prospective employees for the various competences needed for the company to operate effectively, efficiently, and intellectually. More often than not, college and university officials are at the strategic-planning table as business and industry officials draft strategic plans fo the future.
The existence of colleges and universities in a community makes the community attractive to business and industry developers. The existence of colleges and universities in the community is a very strong and reliable indicator that the educational infrastructure in that community exists to enable the workforce to rise to the competencies required for competitive growth and expansion in a 21st century and beyond.
When community leaders (including public and private sector representatives) join forces the quality of the community improves immensely, and becomes a powerful magnet for business and industry expansion. Employment opportunities for community residents skyrocket.
Frank Roberson
Aiken