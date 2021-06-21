Letter: Harris doing all she can for U.S.

Thank you for the June 15 article about Vice President Kamala Harris’ stop at the Greenville-Spartanburg airport. The article was informative on more than one front: Both the availability of the immunization shots and the interest of our highest elected officials was of interest and appreciated. What was also interesting were the comments of Gov. Henry McMaster and Rep. Nancy Mace – both were totally off base and unnecessary. The vice president provided useful information to the public. Our elected officials provided absolutely nothing.
Rep. Mace, how many shots have you administered? Same question to Gov. McMaster. The answers would be zero. Of course zero would be the correct figure, I expect. We do not need or expect our elected officials to be giving the actual vaccinations. What our elected officials could and should be doing is expediting the availability and opportunity for the public to follow up on that availability utilizing employee time off to obtain the shots and recover from any side effects as recommended by the vice president. Has any of this been done by McMaster or Mace?
The vice president is doing what she can do all over the country. Can our local elected officials say the same about what they are doing for S.C. citizens?
“Harris should be at the border,” said McMaster.
“We can vaccinate our citizens just fine,” said Mace.
Yet “S.C. ranks near the bottom of vaccination rates” according to the article itself.
The vice president is on top of things. Too bad you can’t say that about McMaster or Mace.
And thank you, Vice President Harris.
Stephen V. Geddes
Aiken