Letter: Graham should speak against Trump

Donald Trump and his enablers brag that he makes decisions based on gut instinct. This time he seems to actually have a plan.
Trump continues to try to sow distrust in America’s most cherished ideal, a free and fair election. He continues to complain that mail-in voting will be fraudulent. He keeps telling America that the “only way” he can “lose the election” is if some unknown and unproven country or organization submits illegal ballots. This assertion was disproved by the Voter Fraud Commission in 2017. That Commission was initiated by Trump to somehow soothe his fragile ego and prove he actually won the popular vote. It was nonsense and the commission folded with little fanfare. On Sept. 24, 2020, FBI Director, Christopher Wray testified to the Senate Homeland Security Committee that the FBI has “not seen, historically, any coordinated national voter fraud effort in a major election, whether it’s by mail, or otherwise.”
With the passing of Justice Ginsberg, Trump announced he will put someone on the high court before the 2020 election. Recently he was transparent with a plan saying the rush is to get a person on the Supreme Court in case he loses. He said if he loses he may not concede and believes the justices on will grant him four more years regardless of what the majority of voters or the electoral college want.
Sen. McConnell would not bring President Obama’s pick to the Senate for a confirmation hearing because it was only 11 months before the next election. Sen. Graham agreed with the decision saying that a president should not submit a name during an election year. He stated that if there was a Republican president he would not change his position. He went further to state that “You can use my words against me.” Not surprisingly, Sen. Graham folded to Trump once again and is racing to fill the seat.
Graham, you remain silent when you used to speak up: Russian bounties on American troops; 200,000+ dead from COVID-19 with no plan to stop it; a Putin dissident poisoned with a Russian nerve agent; Trump firing inspectors general for conducting investigations; Trump commuting the sentence of Roger Stone after he admitted to lying to Congress and the FBI; Trump trying to disband the Affordable Care Act during a pandemic; Trump sowing doubt about the foundation of our democracy and legitimacy of our election. The list goes on and on.
Graham recently went on "Fox & Friends" complaining that he is being “killed financially” and needs “some help.”
“I’m being outspent four-to-one. Outraised five-to-one.” Unapologetically, he begged for “5 or 10 bucks” from the viewers.
I am sad to see a once proud Sen. Graham I used to admire asking for $5 or $10. Have you considered that your financial position is because, as you stated “You can use my words against me”?
Tom Springsteen
Aiken