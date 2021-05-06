Letter: Graham needs to work for the country

There’s magic in the air.
In a recent interview, our esteemed Senator Lindsey Graham was asked why he still supported former President Trump given his historic electoral college loss in the 2021 election.
His answer was simple, it was because Trump has the “magic.” He justified his support by saying that Sen. John McCain didn’t have the “magic” and neither did Sen. Mitt Romney, and they lost their bids to become president.
As a former Republican I was thrilled when McCain won the GOP nomination. However, when he selected Sarah Palin as his running mate my elation fell off a cliff. Palin had no experience and little knowledge of national events let alone international politics.
When Romney was nominated, I believed he was qualified. Low and behold he named Paul Ryan as his running mate. Mr. Ryan’s proposal to end Social Security and Medicare ended my support for Romney.
Did Joe Biden have the “magic” that Graham admires? Nope. Trump gave Biden the nickname “sleepy Joe.” Not much magic there. Biden got elected with sound policies that spoke to the American voters.
Since Trump's defeat, all I have heard from the GOP is cancel culture nonsense, conspiracy theories, lies about election fraud and voter suppression.
Graham, why not do the work required and develop some sound policies to benefit America? Our country needs two viable parties. In order to govern effectively, sound policies are required. When the GOP failed to develop a platform in the 2021 election, I was shocked.
To name a few policies the GOP could develop are: Investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection and ensure it never happens again; immigration reform; tax reform to counter income inequality; the growing national debt; fix the Affordable Care Act; reduce prescription drug prices; and work to reduce the effects of climate change. There are others.
With only one-third of South Carolinians vaccinated for COVID-19, the very least you could do is promote the vaccine to your constituents.
Senator, with all due respect, please stop acting like a carnival barker hocking golf games with an ex-president for $25,000 and work to better the country through sound policy.
Thomas Springsteen
Aiken