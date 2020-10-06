Letter: GOP denies climate change

Mr. Brookshire's letter says the Democrats have been bashing the country for the last three-and-a-half years. The Democrats have been bashing but it's not the country; it's the president and what he has done to the country.
Brookshire then he accuses them of stoking fear as if the whole Republican campaign is not based on fear – fear that "they" will come and take over over your suburbs, "they" will burn you cities, "they" will run rampant in the streets, "they" will swamp the borders, "they" will defund the police, "they" will destroy Christianity, and so on. The Republicans have this long list of everything one has to fear. Not much to boast about.
The Republicans try and say they will bring the economy back – but it was they who destroyed it with their totally inept response to the coronavirus. And the true nature of today's Republican Party (years ago this would never had happened), really becomes apparent when Brookshire once again brings up "made-up man made climate change."
Their denial runs counter to what most thinking people agree on – climate change is real and is a threat – it is not a hoax. The same goes for COVID-19. Thinking people should consider what it really means when a political party believes the stock market is more important than health.
Stephen Pearcy
Aiken