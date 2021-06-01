Letter: GOP complicit in Jan. 6 riots

I find it so ironic. People in Southeast Asia are demonstrating and demanding their leaders allow democracy to flourish. In Russia, they demonstrate against Putin’s treatment of his political opponent. They are demonstrating against regimes that regularly jail, torture and even kill their citizens. What courage they show.
In America our feckless leaders are doing exactly the opposite. Instead of expanding and strengthening our democracy they are limiting access to voting rights, making it more difficult for many Americans to cast their ballots. And, with redistricting coming in the fall, more gerrymandering is bound to happen resulting in less democratic districts.
Kevin McCarthy, the House leader, had Liz Cheney removed from her leadership position for speaking the truth about Trump. The irony is that in recommending her removal he said the GOP is a party of freedom of speech and a big tent. Our own Sen. Lindsay Graham intervened on Trump’s behalf and called election officials in Georgia to try and overturn their election. The results of the grand jury investigation into election tampering by our esteemed senator will be interesting.
On Jan. 6, McCarthy begged Trump to call off the capitol riots. Now that same leader wants to move on and forget it happened. Sen. Graham was also outraged and screamed count me out on the Senate floor. After a little heckling by Trump supporters at the D.C. airport, he caved once again and also wants to forget it happened. Gentlemen, if we do not understand how the riot happened, what will you say if and when it happens again?
Immediately following the riots, both McCarthy and Sen. Mitch McConnell laid the blame for the insurrection at the feet of Donald Trump. Now, less than six months after the deadly riots neither supports a commission to investigate how it happened and a develop a strategy so it never happens again. If there is another insurrection, the GOP will be to blame.
I can imagine how Putin is enjoying this clown show. He is getting exactly what he wants; Americans are doubting a free and fair election. If our leaders cannot see this they are ignorant or complicit.
Tom Springsteen
Aiken