Letter: God, prayer can heal our country

I’m writing hoping to encourage my fellow CSRA residents during this depressing and dark period in our country. America is besieged by the pandemic and political and racial division. Shootings, riots and hatred appear to be the norm. After years of both political parties trying to resolve these issues, things seem worse than ever. But there is great hope.
My church, Calvary Chapel of Aiken, prays every Sunday night at 6 p.m. for healing to come to our land and to its people. We don’t care what political party you belong to or what the color of your skin is. We care about you and about this great country of ours.
Benjamin Franklin famously said, “If a sparrow cannot fall without the Almighty’s notice, how can a nation rise without his aid?”
Be encouraged Aiken. What humans cannot do, God can. If you would like us to add your prayers for our nation (or for you specifically) just shoot us an email to office@ccaiken.org. We promise to pray for you. If you want to join us in person, all are welcome. We serve a great God.
Paul Anderson
Aiken