Letter: Georgia voting law is immoral, racist

Georgia's recently enacted voting law is one of many Republican efforts in state legislatures across the country to ensure what they call honest elections. But all these efforts are designed to accomplish one thing – to restrict voting opportunities for people of color.
After the 2020 presidential election, the Republican Party concluded that the loss was due to the large turnout of voters, particularly one segment of those going to the polls. They, however, ignored the results of the down ballots, which had many Republican winners. Instead of attempting to analyze these results and in the future have a presidential candidate and a platform that would appeal to a larger segment of voters, they opted for the head-in-the-sand strategy – try to keep Black and brown people out of the voting booths.
It is pure and simple bigotry.
And more states with Republican legislatures want to enact laws fashioned after that of Georgia's.
It seems likely that one or more of these laws will be contested in the Supreme Court. Regardless of a future court decision, these laws, solely intended to deny voting rights to one segment of the voting public, cannot be considered anything other than immoral. Accordingly, it would seem just a matter of time before the majority of voters and the courts take corrective action and allow all qualified voters access to the voting booths.
Frank Ruocco
Aiken