Letter: Fruitless to argue over abortion

Mr. Robert Stubblefield’s April 29 letter to the editor titled “Abortion is not murder” makes some bold assertions. Mr. Stubblefield is obviously a thinking man who places great emphasis on reason. In fact, he asserts that “…individuals survive by reason,” and he uses this premise that man (his term to represent humankind) has rights. He even quotes Ayn Rand and the Declaration of Independence to bolster his claim.
He uses the above reasoning and his assertion that “A human fetus is no more an individual than an acorn is an oak tree…” in arguing against the recently passed S.C. fetal heartbeat law. He is ashamed that our government violates the principle of individual rights by interfering in a person’s freedom of choice and urges the pro-choice advocates to adopt this argument.
So what is at the heart of the S.C. bill referenced here? Simply, it is the premise that if a heartbeat is detected in the fetus than an abortion should not be consummated. But the actual rationale behind the bill is the long-standing argument between the pro-abortionists (pro-choice) and the anti-abortionists as to whether the fetus is a person, and if not at conception then at least at some point in the pregnancy. Obviously, Mr. Stubblefield rejects this premise when he uses his acorn analogy and that anti-abortionists ignore “…the fundamental differences between a potential and an actual individual.”
For the moment put aside one’s personal feelings about abortion. But consider that if, by some twist of fate, Congress passed a law bestowing personhood on the fetus at some point in the pregnancy. What would be Mr. Stubblefield’s response? For you see, his argument would only bolster the reason for not granting an abortion, and the Supreme Court would have to clearly outlaw abortions as all the rights conferred by the Constitution would have to apply to the unborn as well. This is the central tenet that is at the heart of the abortion debate.
As Mr. Stubblefield points out, “Clearly a government should make (the) murder of an individual against the law.” Until the question of whether the fetus has human rights is settled, it is fruitless to argue. Rather, the focus should be on how to prevent unwanted pregnancies. Not just those cases of rape, incest, or the health of the mother, but the many abortions based upon “choice.” After all, just as an acorn can grow into an oak tree, so can a fetus grow into a human being with the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Pete Palmere
Aike