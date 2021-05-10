Letter: Economic power is not force

An entry in the April 17 “Today in history” column illustrates how deeply ingrained the error of confusing economic power with political power has become:
“In 1905, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Lochner v. New York, struck down, 5-4, a New York State law limiting the number of hours that bakers could be made to work.”
The phrase “could be made to work” implies that Lochner was coercing its bakers and that SCOTUS was freeing them. Clearly the Supreme Court did not think so as it held that states may not regulate working hours mutually agreed upon between an employer and employee – because that would violates the 14th Amendment right of contract. Thus, the ruling was actually preventing the government – the only legal wielder of physical force – from interfering with parties freely agreeing to contracts.
A contract is an example of economic power in that it is an agreement to a transaction where each side expects to gain. It’s proof that each party to the agreed future actions believes in win/win – unlike when political power is used to coerce someone to act against his will.
The parenthetical second part of that “Today in History” entry reveals that only 32 years later Supreme Court justices could no longer clearly differentiate between political power (force) and economic power (trade):
“(This [Lochner] ruling was effectively overturned in 1937 by the high court’s West Coast Hotel Co. v. Parrish decision.)”
This decision by SCOTUS upheld the constitutionality of state minimum wage legislation. This ruling is generally regarded as having ended the Lochner era, a period in American legal history during which the Supreme Court tended to invalidate legislation aimed at regulating business. Since then, the economic power of offering a wage to those who would work for it has been trumped by the political power of bureaucrats who won’t let the prospective worker take a job paying less than the politician thinks he should accept.
And that is just one step in moving our government away from its rightful purpose of protecting rights by bringing the use of force in society under objective control – i.e, laws, not men.
Robert Stubblefield
Aiken