Letter: Downtown Aiken not handicap friendly

It was a beautiful morning in downtown Aiken. A glorious day for a public gathering remembering and memorializing our brave military women and men who gave all in battles across the world. A somber occasion yet we carried smiles of gratitude for our military plus a bonus, the onerous restrictions thrust upon us by the pandemic that struck millions are retreating.
As a wheelchair user I must select a parking space that will allow my van ramp to deploy while leaving ample space to roll onto pavement. Not an easy task in downtown Aiken. The Americans with Disabilities Act became national law more than 30 years ago. The law, among other requirements, sets standards for handicap parking spaces including those for wheelchair users needing extra width to leave and enter their vehicles. In downtown Aiken not one on-street handicap space meets the ADA law specifications.
There is an enormous loophole in the ADA law allowing cities to ignore on-street handicap parking specifications. Our city administration is fully aware of this situation; however, nothing has changed. People with mobility issues pay Aiken’s hospitality tax to a city that for us is not hospitable. Aiken is doing a splendid job promoting the city core, its shopping and entertainment – The Alley, Newberry festival area, the train depot, heritage museums, art venues, great restaurants and more. Unfortunately, for folks using mobility devices these wonderful attractions are off limits.
Aiken has an unproclaimed, but readily apparent, policy that mobility impaired persons are not welcome. That is shameful. Downtown Aiken offers so much to residents and visitors. Let’s get it right.
Charles Spilman
Aiken