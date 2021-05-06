Letter: Disgrace to imply Army is racist

This is in response to the April 19, 2021 letter by Jim Saine titled "Racism has no place in the U.S. Army." I am in complete agreement with his renderings.
I also was raised in an army family, went to DOD schools, lived in quarters on post, both in the states and abroad.
Live was not ideal; constant moves and upheaval is not always easy, but we didn't concern ourselves with color, another's religious beliefs or gender identification. We were Army brats.
I was an Army wife for 21 years. Raised four children, the oldest two have the most memories of military life. No racial strife can be noted there.
My viewpoint is not, across the board growing up and also serving as was Jim Saine.
However, 45 years of my life was spent in numerous military communities. Racism did not exist and I don't think it has raised its ugly head even now.
It is disgraceful to imply otherwise.
Nancy Isom
Aiken