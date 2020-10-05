Letter: Dems have dystopian view of America

James Horch is right when he says the platform for the Democrats does not use the term “defund police.”
I read their platform document. Egad! What a dystopian view of America. The defund the police slogan is, in fact, used by Democrats across the country, city councils say it loudly on the air, proudly, clearly and in plain view. So, yes, Mr. Horch, the Democrats do say “defund the police,” and quite often.
As Democrats try again to convince people that the lie is the truth. Sorry, there are too many of us who know better. Stiil, the Democratic Party platform thinks policing needs more social workers and less are weapons needed to protect people. They also want to let more criminals out of jail, they actually say that.
Democrats also want more judges who will go easy on those who harm our citizens. Then, they want to take away gun rights so people cannot protect themselves from the criminals Democrats don't want to arrest or keep in jail. Doubt me? It is happening right now in most Democrat-led cities. Then these outstanding citizens go free to murder, rape, steal, and intimidate once again. Sorry, no thank you.
Stewart Meyer
Aiken