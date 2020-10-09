Letter: Dems have created fake news

As an octogenarian I have witnessed the political craziness that has arisen during a number of elections, especially as contests tightened in the waning days of a campaign. Although there have been shenanigans perpetrated by both Republican and Democratic parties, over the past 20 years or so the Democrats have developed a pattern of unsupported, last-minute fabrications about their opponents or issues that have gone beyond the pale in their efforts to win.
This pattern is exemplified by the words of former Obama Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel who said “You never let a serious crisis go to waste.” What he should have added is “and if you can’t find a crisis, create one.” A perfect example of this is a recent article in The Atlantic, a left-wing magazine owned by Laurene Powell Jobs who, according to the Conservative Freedom Network, “donated a substantial amount of money to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden ($2,800 to Biden’s primary campaign and $618,600 to Biden’s Victory Fund)” and “who has donated more than $1.2 million to nearly 70 Democratic politicians since 2019.”
According to USA Today, The Atlantic article published by Jobs’ lackey Editor-In-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg described a 2018 meeting with senior officials in France in which Trump discussed why he was cancelling a planned visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris to honor America’s war dead. According to The Atlantic, four unidentified individuals reported “Trump said in the meeting he didn’t want his hair to get disheveled (because of the heavy rain) and he didn’t see why he should honor dead soldiers.” It was also stated that President Trump “repeatedly disparaged members of the military and described America’s war dead as losers and suckers.”
Interestingly, as of this writing on Sept. 18, 2020, 26 named members of the Trump entourage have come forward to deny The Atlantic fabrication. “U.S. Ambassador to France and Monaco Jamie McCourt told Breitbart News exclusively that The Atlantic story about President Trump allegedly bashing troops is untrue. Let me add, he was devastated to not be able to go to the cemetery at Belleau Wood. In fact, the next day, he attended and spoke in Suresnes in the pouring rain.”
Incidentally, on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, following the Democrat’s release of their “fake news,” I viewed a televised news segment of President Trump at that ceremony at Suresnes, France, in the pouring rain. A member of his entourage was holding a umbrella over President Trump who was standing proudly at the podium honoring our war dead with every hair on his head dry and in place.
Given President Trump’s proven esteem for our military and the Democratic proclivity for nefarious tricks, keep in mind the following adage. “Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.” On Nov. 3, vote to give President Trump another four years to continue his “swamp”-clearing efforts and ensure our freedom from the cataclysmic agenda of the far-left socialist Democrats.
Philip C. van Leeuwen
Aiken