Letter: Dems are committing treason

Do you wonder why the Democrats keep saying the military police will have to remove Trump from the White House? The reason is quite simple. With the mail-in voting the results of the election will not be known for several weeks. The riots, burning and looting will escalate and spread soon after the election. The Democrats and the left-wing media will claim Trump prevented the post office from operating properly and claim voter fraud thus Joe Biden should win.
The Democrats and left-wing media will claim Trump’s cheating was the cause of the burning, riots, killings and should be removed from office. The Democrats will fill a lawsuit in a liberal court. The liberal judge will declare Biden the winner and ask the military police to remove Trump from the White House.
Eventually the case will wind up in the Supreme Court but in the time being there will be chaos and blood in our streets. The Democrats will stop at nothing to achieve their Marxist/communist goals. This is treason through and through and should be treated as such.
Charles Cushman
Aiken