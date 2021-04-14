Letter: Current state of U.S. is sickening

After the passage of the $1.9 trillion so-called COVID-19 stimulus bill a few weeks back, I recalled a quote I had read and saved from several years back.
Then last night after I heard the president trying to justify his infrastructure proposal, and I felt I had to dig out the following words, usually attributed to Alexander Tytler – a Scotsman from about two centuries ago.
“A democracy cannot exist as a permanent form of government. It can only exist until the voters discover that they can vote themselves largesse from the public treasury. From that moment on, the majority always votes for the candidates promising the most benefits from the public treasury with the result that a democracy always collapses over loose fiscal policy, always followed by a dictatorship. The average age of the world's greatest civilizations has been 200 years.
"Great nations rise and fall. The people go from bondage to spiritual truth, to great courage, from courage to liberty, from liberty to abundance, from abundance to selfishness, from selfishness to complacency, from complacency to apathy, from apathy to dependence, from dependence back again to bondage.”
I asked a friend where he thought we stood, currently, on the path between liberty and bondage.
He replied, “I’d say we’re between apathy and dependence.”
I tend to agree with his assessment.
At a few months short of 85 years of age, I don’t have much of personal stake in the future of this path. However, should I witness the vandalization and destruction of great work of art, even though I have no ownership interest in it, it would sicken me. Add the conditions at our southern border to the radical policies enacted and proposed over the past two months and I feel that our great nation is being vandalized and destroyed in the same manner. And it sickens me.
Ronald Michelson
Aiken