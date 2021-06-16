Letter: COVID vaccines raise questions

In the Aiken Standard published June 10 we see the front-page headline “Fighting the pandemic.” The accompanying article features Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist weighing in on the issue of COVID vaccinations. Just before this, on June 7, we saw an editorial by the Post and Courier encouraging the state to create vaccination incentives amid an apparent reluctance among people to get “the jab.” So, with all that encouragement from high profile medical and media sources, why so much skepticism?
Let’s look at some possibilities. One might be that everyone knows we are talking about an experimental drug not approved by the FDA. It has no long-term history and gives no assurance against negative long-term side effects. What we have are high profile people telling us it’s safe. Dr. Bell in the article says, “We ask people to weigh the known benefits, the known safety of the vaccine, against the known complications of the disease itself.” The key phrase here is “known safety.” Regarding that, we know the vaccine appears relatively safe right now, with a very low percent of serious side effects about six months after publicly distributed.
Dr. Bell assures us that if we hadn’t vaccinated nearly 2 million people in S.C. with at least one of the two doses, our case counts and deaths would have increased at alarming rates. What we do know about this is that in July 2020, South Carolina had a COVID cumulative fatality rate of 1.9% of cases. On June 10, the date of the article, the state cumulative fatality rate was 1.7%, a drop of two-tenths of a percent. But we also know case and fatality rates were already going down before the vaccines.
To be fair, Dr. Bell’s comment suggests the vaccine prevented a resurgence of COVID. Yet, neither she nor the article provides evidence to back up the claim. And what is particularly striking is that Dr. Bell does not address recent studies such as those done by the Smith Center for Infectious Diseases regarding safe therapeutic drugs like hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin for the treatment of COVID. Doctors are prescribing them and reporting dramatic results. Aside the vaccine, what effect might these drugs have had on case fatalities?
Now, we see the Post and Courier pushing vaccine incentives suggesting a need to convince the “holdouts” to get “the jab.” Why would an organization dedicated to journalism pick up the banner for this when it knows the vaccine is experimental, and not yet proven safe for the long term? Why does it not address the issues regarding therapeutic alternatives? Why do we need incentives to get “the jab” if it was so obviously good for us? Avoiding answers to legitimate questions about the COVID vaccine suggests a hidden agenda and only gives a skeptic good reason to “hold out.”
Richard Krajewski
Aiken