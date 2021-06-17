Letter: Coverage of COVID-19 is incomplete

I have ongoing concerns about COVID coverage in the media. When we are following science, I am frustrated that the media gets to pick and choose which science is publicized. It must align with the current CDC and political policies and if contrary, then there is little to no coverage. It causes free-thinking people to make our own conclusions, rather than rely on unreliable media sources for truth.
Economy and masks: opening the economy and rescinding mask mandates in March were regarded as events that would cause spikes in the transmission, since the sweet spot for vaccinations had not yet been attained. We are three months out. What happened? The cases did not spike. They continued to drop and the death rates continued (and still continue) to plummet. Wonderful news, even though there has been much publicized fear over variants.
Natural immunity: This leads me to conclude that probably natural immunity is a thing. It must provide protection or the fears and media projections of a spike in cases would have been realized. Where is the science that supports that? I can assure you that it is not being widely circulated. I had to google it in order to access relatively few articles that discuss natural immunity.
Lockdowns: Another case in point is the lockdowns. We can retrospectively consider the cases and numbers in states that opened (with or without masks) and compare the numbers with the states that were still locked down. Results? There were minimal differences in the cases per capita between the states. So I have concluded that the lockdowns were minimally effective at reducing the spread. The lockdowns were the catalyst that prompted many to move to less restrictive states.
Schools reopening: It was known last year in April (and the CDC corroborated) that kids are minimally impacted by COVID, in respect to deaths and transmission. Yet the schools were closed and a whole new way to learn was approached, as mandated by the teacher’s unions in their emails to the CDC. The private schools continued to learn in person; there was no appreciable difference in the approaches with regard to Covid cases. What was best for the kids? Which kids have fared the best in the midst of the pandemic? Where are those stories? I imagine they will be forthcoming as we look back in a few years.
Herd immunity: As the cases and deaths continue to drop, one would consider that we are approaching herd immunity. Yet no media source will broach the subject. The numbers tell the tale. We are currently experiencing new case numbers that are equivalent to a mild flu season (2015) and because the vulnerable have been immunized, the current death rates are also equivalent to the flu. Wonderful news! Yet no coverage in the media.
American Rescue Plan: Because of the downward spiraling cases, a plan of this magnitude and debt is not needed. So I conclude that this is the likely reason the other numbers have been minimized, as it would not support the spending bill that is currently being arbitrated.
In conclusion, the U.S. just need to reopen everywhere and declare that we are out of the woods and then begin reporting positive news that will help in deprogramming of fear that has been pushed upon us over the last 15 months.
Sherri Jones
Aiken