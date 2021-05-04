Letter: Community service should be allowed for all

Life with our 16-year son has been a challenge to say the least. Recently, he snuck out at night to go see his girlfriend. Sneaking out is a teenage trait that I know happens a lot, so it is not a surprise that he did this but it has been going on since he was 12 and we have done everything humanly possible other than staying up all night to keep him safe, this includes cameras and an electric fence around our property.
We always stress to him how dangerous it is to be sneaking out like this and it will end in a bad situation. Like many teenagers he chose to ignore us and long story short was hit by a truck while out on the road skateboarding in the dark. He was thankfully not killed, and it was totally his fault as he chose to ride in the dark wearing all black with headphones. The driver was not charged, rightly so, as it was not her fault.
He received a ticket from the police officer.
With this background information we went to traffic court to pay the ticket. When we arrived, I told them I wanted to speak to the judge, and they informed me that although he was underage, I would not be allowed to go in with him. I am not a confrontational person by nature but felt very strongly about the fact that he should do community service to pay for this ticket instead of me paying the ticket for him since he has no job or income.
My son went in alone and the ticket was reduced but I asked again to talk to the judge. I was finally allowed in the building but was not ever allowed to speak to a judge. I told the police officer and clerk of courts that I wanted to set up community service for payment of the ticket so he would learn a lesson.
I was told, after never being allowed to see the judge, that he was too young to do community service. I ended up paying for the ticket and am embarrassed and appalled at the system we have in place.
No wonder we have kids today not following rules and feeling entitled. Why should they think they have any responsibility for their actions when those in charge who have the power to teach them don't seem to care or want to try to help them learn from their bad decisions.
Vivian Johnson
Warrenville