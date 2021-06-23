Letter: City should oversee all tree pruning

As a Kalmia Hill resident, I've been distressed by the tree pruning being conducted along our neighborhood’s utility lines by Xylem, the subcontractor for Dominion Energy. The pruning has been aggressive, unsightly and, in most cases, done without sound pruning techniques which can lead to diseased trees later. Many of the trees being pruned are loblolly, short leaf, and longleaf pines along with varieties of oaks which are possibly 100-400 years old. Many of these trees don’t regenerate so aesthetically they are forever compromised.
There has been a failure to pick up some of the cut limbs that have often been left hanging in trees and shrubs. Driveways, private yards and streets have been left littered with wood chips and small vegetative debris. No attempt has been made to return to clean up once the chipper truck goes through. Many residents are also troubled with the human trash that is left behind on roadways and in peoples’ yards by the work crews once they move onto the next area, primarily plastic water bottles and food wrappers.
The city should require Dominion’s subcontractor to impose better practices for the care and management of the trees in all of its neighborhoods. These could be implemented in future pruning operations by Dominion Energy’s subcontractor of choice.
These practices could include:
• The City horticulturist’s evaluation of “specimen” trees in each area prior to commencement of pruning work by Dominion Energy’s subcontractor.
• City “in house” crews/trucks going behind the subcontractors and doing “corrective” pruning/clean-up to make the results more aesthetically pleasing.
• The City requiring less aggressive cutting but on a more frequent, rotating basis. (For example: every two to three years vs. every five years).
• As in Westcliff and some downtown areas where most power lines are buried, the City could budget to assist Dominion financially by having power lines buried. Perhaps, private funding to assist with this could be secured.
• Providing residents advance warning of work to be conducted in their respective neighborhoods. This could include a subcontractor supervisor’s contact number for homeowners who might want to speak to them prior to working on their trees or afterwards if the results are unsatisfactory. Many people spend hundreds or thousands of dollars to do regular maintenance on their trees and don’t want them ruined by haphazard pruning.
We should require City representatives to develop some kind of resolution to this ongoing problem which undermines Aiken's reputation as a Tree City.
Sandra E. Tucker
Aiken