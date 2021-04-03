Letter: City fire fees unfair to businesses

I am writing about the fire fees imposed by the city of Aiken to business property outside the city limits, but in the city of Aiken fire district. Back in October all fire fees were drastically raised. After public outcry the mayor and City Council returned the fees back to their original amount. This is according to article in Aiken Standard on Oct. 20, 2020.
However, come to find out, the residential rates reverted back but the business property rates did not. Business owners are still being charged the astronomical new rates.
If you are a business property owner, I suggest you examine your fire protection bill and calculate the percent of increase from the old rate. You will discover that your new rate is probably at least 400% increase or more.
The city of Aiken is discriminating against businesses. Please contact the mayor and City Council members about this matter. If they hear from enough of us, I hope they will revert our fees back to original just as they did for residential properties.
After all, we all receive the same service, whether residential or business.
Billy B. Jones
Graniteville