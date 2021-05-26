Letter: Cheney stands for GOP values

Three cheers for Liz Cheney, until recently the No. 3 Republican in the House. Regardless of your political leanings, she should be admired for her steadfast rejection of the argument that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump. She is one of a minority of Republicans in Congress to have the integrity to speak the truth and not be badgered by Trump and his loyalists like Kevin McCarthy, House Republican leader.
There are no data, absolutely none, to justify the claim that the election was stolen from Trump. And legal actions brought before Trump-appointed judges to argue the vote was rigged have been soundly rejected.
For speaking the truth Cheney lost her leading position among House Republicans when the spineless McCarthy initiated action to replace her with a Trump loyalist. This is the same McCarthy who recently said, “We are a big tent party. We represent Americans of all backgrounds and continue to grow our movement by the day. And unlike the left, we embrace free thought and debate.”
This cult-like behavior of so many Republicans is just another indicator of how far the party has deteriorated over the past several years since the arrival of Trump as a presidential candidate. Making matters worse, there are no indications that it will alter course and choose a future that is more in line with historical Republican values and interests and separate from the self-interests of Trump.
Frank Ruocco
Aiken