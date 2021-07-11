Letter: Carlson cannot criticize general

At a recent hearing at the House Armed Services Committee, outraged Republicans could not understand how an elective course at West Point could include information about critical race theory and white rage.
Gen. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said, "I want to understand white rage – and I'm white. What is it that caused thousands of people to assault this building and try to overturn the Constitution of the United States of America? What caused that? I want to find that out. I want to maintain an open mind here. And I do want to understand that.
"I do think it's important, actually, for those of us in uniform to be open minded and be widely read. And the United States Military Academy is a university. I've read Mao Zedong, I've read Karl Marx. I've read Lenin. That doesn't make me a communist," he said. "So what is wrong with some situational understanding of the country for which we are personally here to defend?
"And I personally find it offensive that we are accusing the United States military, our general officers, our commissioned or non-commissioned officers of being, quote, woke or something else because we're studying the same theories that are out there."
While the general’s forceful response had little impact on Republicans, it did draw an outrageous reaction from Tucker Carlson on Fox News. He said Milley is not just a pig, he’s stupid. Typical of Fox reporting and commentary, Carson’s viewpoint reflects ignorance, bias and unmitigated gall.
Carlson, who never served in the military, is not competent nor qualified to make such comments. He is, in effect, way out of his league. Gen. Milley, a highly decorated officer, graduated from Princeton University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in politics in 1980. He holds a Masters of Arts degree in international relations from Columbia University and another Master of Arts degree in national security and strategic studies from the Naval War College.
J Ruocco
Aiken