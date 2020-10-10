Letter: Capitalism is the destroyer of racism

Fellow letter-writer Ronald L. Feller wrote (in “Men must see each other as equals,” Aug. 25, 2020) that my idea to abolish all government-enforced recognition of race was only a first step to ending racism. He concluded that “the only hope for [ending] racism is to cause people to see each other as equals.”
I don’t hold out hope that all will eventually shed bigotry. There have always been some people who act on non-essential differences and similarities. The issue is how to discourage those few who act on such feelings rather than on reason.
Abolishing government racism removes the barrier that bigots hide behind – the law is no longer on their side. If the government protects individual rights, as a capitalist government does, the resulting free market provides incentives against irrationality, such as racism or any other form of bigotry. Anyone who refuses to hire or sell to someone because of race is at a competitive disadvantage compared to all the more rational employers or sellers.
Economists Thomas Sowell and Walter Williams, among many others, have presented data showing that despite the evil Jim Crow laws, racial discrimination was already waning before the civil rights laws of 1964. If those laws had only outlawed all government discrimination, instead of also introducing a different type of racism into our legal system, racism would be much rarer today.
Ironically, it is capitalism – the system the Marxist founders of the BLM movement want to replace – that will be the destroyer of racism.
Robert Stubblefield
Aiken