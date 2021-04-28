Letter: Bottle deposit could lead to less litter

In reading your article regarding Litter Control Week in the April 16 edition, there seems to be some unanswered questions. Why do we need a “week” or a specific day to bring awareness to the litter problem in Aiken, and South Carolina in general? This should be an every day awareness.
Keep Aiken County Beautiful coordinator Kandace Cave should make this a daily, weekly, monthly, yearly project to clean up our highways.
What is being done to provide bags and education to our community other than inquiries to a website? How about legislation? A container deposit law? The states that have implemented it have seen their debris decrease over the years. South Carolina, and particularly Aiken County, should be the leader for the Southeast and pass a container deposit law.
In doing so I believe North Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Alabama would follow. Wouldn’t it be nice to come to these states and see a substantial decrease in trash along our highways? The current cost for trash removal, and a deposit for the containers, would more than cover the cost to recycle the containers.
It would be worth researching the success other states have seen with bottle deposits. I have resided in two of such states and they too have trash along their highways, but not so notable as what we have here in Aiken County.
Don Meehan
Aiken