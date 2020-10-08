Letter: Boroughs will help South Carolinians

On a sultry summer day last year, Congressional candidate Adair Boroughs stood in South Carolina’s heartland and asked voters to send her to Washington.
“I grew up in a double-wide trailer here,” she told a crowd at the Williston-Elko High School football field. An area band played soul music. Adair’s father, a cabinet maker, served homemade chili.
What followed was a remarkable life story.
A churchgoer, math nerd and class valedictorian (she bought her school clothes in Aiken), Boroughs won a full scholarship to Furman University, where she graduated summa cum laude. After teaching math in Greenville County, she studied law at Stanford Law School in California.
She could have snagged a high-paying job at a corporate law firm. Instead, she worked at the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, where she went after corporations and millionaires who cheat on their taxes. In 2013, she moved back to South Carolina, clerked for a U.S. district judge, and helped launch Charleston Legal Access, a nonprofit that helps working-class families.
That hot June day on the football field, Adair Boroughs won my vote. It wasn’t just her father’s chili, although I did go back for seconds.
It was her record, her earnestness, her desire to make life better for the people in Aiken, Barnwell, Lexington, and parts of Richland and Orangeburg.
A politician with a heart, I thought – someone who cares about all voters, white and black, rural and urban, poor and not so poor, Democrat and Republican.
In the last year, I’ve seen Boroughs – the Democratic candidate for the 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives – everywhere: in the Aiken Christmas Parade, in Columbia, at a fish fry, on Zoom.
I’ve never seen her opponent, U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson. I’m not sure what he’s done in 17 years, other than yell “You lie!” at a sitting president, embarrassing Southern voters everywhere.
Boroughs says Wilson did pass a bill to rename a post office. He’s also voted to raise his pay six times. Worse, he voted against the Violence Against Women Act.
Meanwhile, Boroughs wants to drive down health care costs (Wilson has taken nearly $450,000 from big drug and insurance industries) and provide high-speed internet access to thousands of rural South Carolinians who don’t have it.
She’s no career politician: She’s pledged to serve only three terms, and she hasn’t taken any PAC money, either. Unlike Wilson, she won’t take a pay raise until Congress balances the budget.
For years, Boroughs has helped students, parents and cash-strapped South Carolinians. She’ll do the same in Washington.
Paul Davis
Aiken