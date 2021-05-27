Letter: BLM fights for racial equality

Mr. Topliff’s recent letter to the editor calling out the BLM movement as a threat to democracy because of its defiance by not allowing the truth be told. Mr. Topliff feels it is his First Amendment right to tell his uncomfortable truth.
In a modern democracy it is not the goal to be silent, hands folded for conformity. Racism is not a relic of the past to be found in a museum, gawked at and then forgotten in one’s race to enjoy a latte as Mr. Topliff peddled.
Between 2002 and 2014, 90% of the people stopped and frisked in New York City by police were people of color. Today, Conservative Republicans cloak the denial to vote in highly Black precincts even though there is virtually non-existent fraud.
Mr. Topliff in his writings, keeps reminding us of his being a retired police officer in the Standard and his writings in the Chronicle. I wonder how many people of color he confronted on the job because of his views. His many writings suggest bias.
Movements like Black Lives Matter are developing the next generation of leaders to fight for political justice and are an extension of the civil rights struggle of the ’60s. Today’s activists may be angrier, but that anger cannot be dismissed. This would be a denial of the Black experience in America as the stop and frisk data suggests and other incidents with Black citizens.
When a police officer was executed and BLM leaders yelled “pigs in a blanket” and “fry them like bacon” this is way beyond questionable behavior and draws ire from white and Black citizens. Shouting juvenile speech is not the same as the cold-blooded killing of a police officer and connecting the two is largely the work of someone who needs to look into their own heart and pry themselves from racial bigotry. In reality, if BLM activists existed sooner, Eric Garner, Trayvon Martin, Tamir Rice, Freddy Grey and others may be alive today.
The white hegemony that Mr. Topliff is trying to protect no longer exists. The vision that Mr. Topliff expounds is reminiscent of a 1950s TV drama where Blacks are seen, but not heard. BLM demands to be heard as their First Amendment right. Maybe not what Mr.Topliff wants to hear as his attempt to shout down this movement to protect his cherished vision of a monochrome America needs to be seen, called out and corrected. That is our duty as citizens of this cherished country.
Richard H. Koblin
Aiken