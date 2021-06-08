Letter: Biden watching U.S. implode

I feel like it's the 1979 again; long lines to get gas, high gas prices and lack of availability. It's back to the future, only I'm a lot older.
Ole Joe Biden cancelled the Keystone pipeline. I guess he felt that it was not important, however; he supports the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Europe. Apparently, global warming only occurs in the United States.
Inflation is rampant, there a crisis in the Mideast and the U.S. southern border is a mess. As someone famous once said, "Joe can screw up anything."
The Democrats have a solution; let's have a commission like 9/11 to investigate the "insurrection" that occurred on Jan. 6. Of course there have already been four investigations and there are 14,000 hours of CCTV footage of the event. They cannot impeach Trump again, but they can denigrate his supporters. Ole Joe is playing the fiddle while the U.S. burns.
Ed Sabo
Aiken