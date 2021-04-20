Letter: Biden, Trump treated differently by media

My wife says it’s a guy thing, but fortunately as I continue to mature into my mid-70s, I’ve outgrown my reluctance to ask for directions. I’ve learned to consult GPS, read instruction manuals and ask my grandkids for help with technology. Now I’m asking for help from my Democrat friends in navigating the information system during this new presidential administration.
I’d become fairly proficient in finding updates on the previous administration, but today I’m lost. I knew which news channels provided best coverage of the Trump/Russia collusion's “irrefutable evidence.” I could find reports featuring the despicable Trump family, money laundering and allegations of vice. I knew which legislators and talking heads could deliver (with emotion and tears) the “horrors” of Trump policies inflicted on “undocumented guests” at our southern border.
Fact checkers everywhere reliably parsed every sentence uttered or Tweeted by Trump and reported the latest “Pinocchios” tally. Late night shows provided disrespectful, and hateful commentary to fuel social media vitriol.
I knew during the pandemic, when daily briefings were scheduled by Vice President Pence, the COVID Task Force and the President himself addressing issues and reporting progress in fighting the pandemic. We saw out-of-the-box actions and strategies removing bureaucracy, engaging the private sector, building respirators, PPEs and developing vaccines. We saw the administration providing hospital ships, building treatment centers in convention halls and successfully bringing about Operation Warp Speed in record time.
Following those news conferences, however I knew where to learn why what we saw as bold leadership strategies was just a bunch of anti-science nonsense and couldn’t be done.
So now, please help by providing news channels or websites where I can find similar updates and information regarding the Biden administration. For example:
Who’s doing the fact-checking; reporting misinformation, blunders, mis-steps, gaffes, senior moments and lies from our new president and his administration?
Vice President Harris has already been referred to as “President Harris” by Mr. Biden, and is in charge of resolving the southern border humanitarian and security crisis created by reversals of previous administration common sense working policies. But where is the schedule for daily task force progress updates?
Is there a website with photos of sobbing liberal politicians with “kids in cages” or pregnant mothers saying they’re required to use tin foil blankets and drink from toilets?
Is there still a John Durham progress report on the FBI’s illegal activities prior to and during the Trump administration? I’m keeping track of total indictments and prosecutions.
How’s the Justice Department doing in clearing the Biden family of engaging in quid-pro quo with Ukraine, influence peddling and preferential treatment of family members with obvious drugs, firearms and sex violations?
Was it really Hunter Biden’s laptop or Russian misinformation?
I'm still waiting …
Transparency? Seriously?
Finally, I’d like to see what our president is doing to bring unity, heal the country, treat all citizens equally under the law and respect the Constitution and separation of powers.
I’m lost again.
Richard Eichler
Aiken