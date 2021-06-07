Letter: Biden is failing America

I read Dr. Amelia Crosby's response to Mr. Jack DeVine in which he gave the pros of President Trump. I am sitting here shaking my head and wondering how much fake news this lady had to absorb over four years to come to her inaccurate conclusions.
Biden has not helped the middle class when inflation is raising the price of every item we buy. Shortages are everywhere. Pipeline shutdowns are causing millions in lost revenue and jobs. People are hurting because he has decided that instead of opening up the job market he wants citizens to be dependent on the government. Our infrastructure was not addressed by former presidents and is not being addressed by Biden.
We are losing our democracy because this administration and all blue states have accepted the ideology of Marxism.
To say that Trump did not care about this country is false.
Trump is the only president since Reagan to demonstrate so vigorously how much he loves America and its people. Our election had many flaws and requiring a voter ID is without question the way to solve such inequalities. The border crisis is a direct result of Biden's policies. Defunding the police in the cities is the cause of rising crime.
Our enemies want to crush us and that can happen due to the weakness of Biden and his cronies. Our democracy is in peril but you can't blame that on the former president. Our failure can be placed on the policies of Biden and the Democratic socialist party running the country.
Barbara Glodek
Aiken