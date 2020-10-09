Letter: Biden has no integrity, honor

Just when I thought that presidential candidate Joe Biden being the cad he is couldn’t stoop any lower to con votes from the gullible, I watched his latest political ad in South Carolina where he started talking about President Donald Trump leaving people without insurance or coverage for preexisting injuries because he wants to get rid of Obamacare.
That is the same insurance Biden and Obama pawned off on the American people saying that if you like your insurance and your doctor you can keep it, which was a bold faced lie because Trump wants something better.
Watching the ad I was under the impression that Biden was doing a commercial for an insurance company right up until he used his deceased son Beau as his reason to keep Obamacare. The fact that he would stoop so low using his dead son as a ploy to get the feel-sorry-for-me vote was sickening to say the least.
Biden’s whole campaign is all about calling Trump a liar and fabricating things that Trump never said. What Biden fails to remember is that he lied about Obamacare and is guilty of plagiarism, and lets not to forget the criminal act of committing treason for aiding and comforting the sworn enemy of Iran.
He is also guilty of obstructing justice and interfering in the judicial system of other countries when he threatened to withhold aide to Ukraine and coerced them into firing the prosecutor who was investigating his son Hunter. This should not be forgotten.
Biden has no honor or integrity. It amazes me how anyone could vote for such a miscreant.
Gregory J. Topliff
Warrenville